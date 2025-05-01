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Multiple Choice
Which element has an average atomic mass of approximately amu?
A
Silver (Ag)
B
Rhodium (Rh)
C
Cadmium (Cd)
D
Palladium (Pd)
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the average atomic mass of an element is the weighted average of the masses of its naturally occurring isotopes, measured in atomic mass units (amu).
Recall or look up the average atomic masses of the given elements: Silver (Ag), Rhodium (Rh), Cadmium (Cd), and Palladium (Pd). These values are typically found on the periodic table or in reference materials.
Compare the given average atomic mass of approximately 106.42 amu to the known average atomic masses of each element to see which one is closest.
Note that Silver (Ag) has an average atomic mass around 107.87 amu, Rhodium (Rh) around 102.91 amu, Cadmium (Cd) around 112.41 amu, and Palladium (Pd) around 106.42 amu.
Conclude that the element with an average atomic mass closest to 106.42 amu is Palladium (Pd).
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