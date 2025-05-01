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Multiple Choice
How do isotopes of a given element differ from one another?
A
They have different numbers of electrons but the same number of protons.
B
They have different numbers of protons but the same number of neutrons.
C
They have different chemical symbols because they are different elements.
D
They have different numbers of neutrons but the same number of protons.
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that isotopes are variants of the same chemical element, meaning they have the same number of protons in their nuclei. The number of protons defines the element and its chemical properties.
Understand that while the number of protons remains constant in isotopes, the number of neutrons can vary. This difference in neutron number leads to different isotopes of the same element.
Recognize that electrons can vary in ions or charged species, but isotopes specifically refer to differences in neutron count, not electron count.
Note that isotopes do not have different chemical symbols because they are the same element; the chemical symbol is based on the number of protons.
Summarize that isotopes differ by their neutron number while maintaining the same proton number, which is why the correct statement is: 'They have different numbers of neutrons but the same number of protons.'
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