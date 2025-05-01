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Multiple Choice
In developing the periodic table, Dmitri Mendeleev predicted the existence and properties of an undiscovered element he called eka-silicon. Which element was later discovered that matched this prediction?
A
Germanium (Ge)
B
Scandium (Sc)
C
Neon (Ne)
D
Gallium (Ga)
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that Dmitri Mendeleev arranged elements in the periodic table based on their atomic masses and properties, leaving gaps for undiscovered elements.
Recognize that Mendeleev used the prefix 'eka-' to name predicted elements based on their position relative to known elements; 'eka-silicon' refers to the element one period below silicon.
Identify the element directly below silicon (Si) in the periodic table, which would have similar chemical properties but a higher atomic number.
Recall that the element discovered later that matched Mendeleev's predictions for eka-silicon is Germanium (Ge).
Note that the other options (Scandium, Neon, Gallium) do not fit the position or properties predicted for eka-silicon.
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