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Multiple Choice
How are the elements arranged in the modern periodic table?
A
By increasing atomic mass
B
By alphabetical order of element symbols
C
By increasing number of neutrons
D
By increasing atomic number (number of protons)
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the modern periodic table is organized based on a fundamental property of atoms called the atomic number, which is the number of protons in the nucleus of an atom.
Recall that earlier versions of the periodic table were arranged by increasing atomic mass, but this caused inconsistencies because some elements did not fit well in groups with similar properties.
Recognize that the atomic number uniquely identifies each element and determines its chemical properties, making it the most logical basis for arrangement.
Know that elements are placed in order of increasing atomic number from left to right and top to bottom, which also groups elements with similar chemical behaviors into columns called groups or families.
Conclude that the correct way elements are arranged in the modern periodic table is by increasing atomic number, not by atomic mass, alphabetical order, or number of neutrons.
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