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Multiple Choice
In forming a cation from a neutral atom, from which subshell is the electron removed first?
A
The subshell with the highest angular momentum quantum number (e.g., before before )
B
The subshell with the lowest principal quantum number (the innermost subshell)
C
Whichever subshell is completely filled, regardless of its energy or value
D
The subshell with the highest principal quantum number (the outermost subshell)
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that when forming a +1 cation from a neutral atom, an electron is removed from the subshell that is highest in energy and most loosely held.
Recall that the principal quantum number \(n\) indicates the energy level and distance of the electron from the nucleus; higher \(n\) means electrons are generally farther from the nucleus and less tightly bound.
Recognize that electrons are removed first from the subshell with the highest principal quantum number \(n\) (the outermost shell), regardless of the angular momentum quantum number \(l\).
Note that within the same principal quantum number \(n\), electrons in subshells with higher \(l\) values (like \(d\) or \(p\)) may have slightly different energies, but the primary factor for removal is the highest \(n\).
Therefore, the electron is removed from the subshell with the highest principal quantum number \(n\), which corresponds to the outermost shell of the atom.
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