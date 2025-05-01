Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electron Shells Electron shells are regions around an atom's nucleus where electrons are likely to be found. Each shell is designated by a principal quantum number (n), which indicates its energy level and distance from the nucleus. The first shell (n=1) can hold a maximum of 2 electrons, while subsequent shells can hold more, with the capacity increasing as n increases. Recommended video: Guided course 02:29 02:29 Electronic Structure: Shells Concept 1

Subshells Subshells are subdivisions of electron shells and are defined by the angular momentum quantum number (l). Each shell can contain one or more subshells, which are designated as s, p, d, and f. The number of subshells in a shell corresponds to the value of n; for example, the third shell (n=3) has three subshells: 3s, 3p, and 3d. Recommended video: Guided course 01:06 01:06 Electronic Structure: Subshells Concept 1