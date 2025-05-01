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Multiple Choice
Based on Rutherford’s gold foil experiment, most of the volume of an atom is occupied by the ____.
A
protons evenly distributed throughout the atom
B
empty space between the nucleus and the electrons
C
nucleus, which contains nearly all the atom’s volume
D
electrons packed tightly into a solid sphere (as in Thomson’s model)
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the key findings of Rutherford's gold foil experiment, which involved firing alpha particles at a thin sheet of gold foil and observing their scattering patterns.
Understand that most alpha particles passed straight through the foil, indicating that atoms are mostly empty space.
Note that a small fraction of alpha particles were deflected at large angles, implying the presence of a small, dense, positively charged nucleus at the center of the atom.
Recognize that the electrons occupy the space around the nucleus but do not fill the volume densely, leading to the conclusion that most of the atom's volume is empty space between the nucleus and the electrons.
Therefore, based on Rutherford's experiment, the correct description is that most of the volume of an atom is occupied by empty space between the nucleus and the electrons.
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