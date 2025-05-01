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Multiple Choice
Copper wire is primarily made of copper. How should copper wire be classified as a type of matter?
A
Element
B
Heterogeneous mixture
C
Homogeneous mixture
D
Compound
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the definitions of the types of matter: an element is a pure substance made of only one kind of atom; a compound is a pure substance made of two or more elements chemically combined; a homogeneous mixture has a uniform composition throughout; a heterogeneous mixture has visibly different parts or phases.
Consider the composition of copper wire: it is made primarily of copper atoms, which means it consists of only one type of atom.
Since copper wire is made of only copper atoms and not chemically combined with other elements, it is not a compound.
Because it is uniform throughout and made of a single element, it is not a mixture (neither homogeneous nor heterogeneous).
Therefore, copper wire should be classified as an element.
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