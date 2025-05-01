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Multiple Choice
Baking soda, also known as sodium bicarbonate (), is best classified as which type of matter?
A
Heterogeneous mixture
B
Compound
C
Homogeneous mixture
D
Element
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definitions of the types of matter: an element is a pure substance made of only one kind of atom; a compound is a pure substance made of two or more elements chemically combined in a fixed ratio; a homogeneous mixture has a uniform composition throughout; a heterogeneous mixture has visibly different parts or phases.
Identify the chemical formula given: sodium bicarbonate is represented as \(\mathrm{NaHCO_3}\), which shows it contains sodium (Na), hydrogen (H), carbon (C), and oxygen (O) atoms chemically bonded together.
Since sodium bicarbonate consists of different elements chemically combined in a fixed ratio, it fits the definition of a compound rather than a mixture or element.
Confirm that it is not a mixture because its composition is uniform and the elements are chemically bonded, not just physically mixed.
Therefore, classify baking soda (sodium bicarbonate) as a compound based on its chemical composition and bonding.
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