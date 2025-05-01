Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
10. Chemical Bonding
Bonding Preferences
Problem 85
Textbook Question
The discovery in the 1960s that xenon and fluorine react to form a molecular compound was a surprise to most chemists, because it had been thought that noble gases could not form bonds. a. Why was it thought that noble gases could not form bonds?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Noble gases were traditionally thought to be inert because they have a full valence shell of electrons, which makes them stable and unlikely to react with other elements.
The full valence shell means that noble gases have little tendency to gain or lose electrons, which is a key factor in chemical bonding.
In the case of xenon, it was discovered that under certain conditions, it can form compounds, such as with fluorine, because xenon can be forced to share or transfer electrons.
The ability of xenon to form compounds is due to the presence of empty d-orbitals that can participate in bonding, especially under high pressure or in the presence of highly electronegative elements like fluorine.
This discovery expanded the understanding of chemical bonding and showed that even elements thought to be completely non-reactive could form compounds under the right conditions.
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Noble Gases
Noble gases, located in Group 18 of the periodic table, are characterized by their full valence electron shells, which make them chemically inert under normal conditions. This stability leads to the belief that they do not readily form chemical bonds with other elements, as they do not need to gain, lose, or share electrons to achieve a stable electronic configuration.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:15
Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges Concept 1
Chemical Bonding
Chemical bonding refers to the attractive forces that hold atoms together in compounds. The most common types of bonds are ionic, covalent, and metallic bonds, which involve the transfer or sharing of electrons. The traditional view was that noble gases, due to their complete electron shells, were incapable of forming these bonds, leading to the assumption of their inertness.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:49
Chemical Reaction: Chemical Change Example 1
Reactivity of Elements
The reactivity of elements is influenced by their electron configuration, particularly the number of valence electrons. Elements tend to react to achieve a full outer shell, typically through bonding. The unexpected reaction of xenon and fluorine challenged the established understanding of noble gas reactivity, demonstrating that under certain conditions, even these seemingly inert gases can form compounds.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:14
Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified) Example 1
Watch next
Master Bonding Preferences Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from JulesStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice