Noble Gases Noble gases, located in Group 18 of the periodic table, are characterized by their full valence electron shells, which make them chemically inert under normal conditions. This stability leads to the belief that they do not readily form chemical bonds with other elements, as they do not need to gain, lose, or share electrons to achieve a stable electronic configuration. Recommended video: Guided course 02:15 02:15 Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges Concept 1

Chemical Bonding Chemical bonding refers to the attractive forces that hold atoms together in compounds. The most common types of bonds are ionic, covalent, and metallic bonds, which involve the transfer or sharing of electrons. The traditional view was that noble gases, due to their complete electron shells, were incapable of forming these bonds, leading to the assumption of their inertness. Recommended video: Guided course 00:49 00:49 Chemical Reaction: Chemical Change Example 1