Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
10. Chemical Bonding
Bonding Preferences
Problem 3
Textbook Question
What are likely formulas for the following molecules?(a) CH₂Clɂ (b) BHɂ (c) NIɂ (d) SiClɂ
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. We are given a set of molecular formulas with a placeholder 'ɂ' and need to determine the likely complete formulas.
Step 2: Recognize that the placeholder 'ɂ' likely represents a subscript number indicating the number of atoms of the element it follows.
Step 3: Consider common valencies and bonding patterns for each element to deduce the most likely subscript.
Step 4: For each molecule, determine the most stable and common molecular structure based on typical chemical bonding rules.
Step 5: Write the complete molecular formula for each molecule by replacing 'ɂ' with the appropriate subscript number based on your analysis.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Molecular Formulas
A molecular formula represents the number and types of atoms in a molecule. It is expressed using chemical symbols and subscripts, indicating how many of each atom are present. For example, in CH₂Cl₂, 'C' stands for carbon, 'H' for hydrogen, and 'Cl' for chlorine, with subscripts showing the quantity of each atom.
Molecular Formula
Valency and Bonding
Valency refers to the ability of an atom to bond with other atoms, determined by the number of electrons in its outer shell. Understanding valency is crucial for predicting how atoms combine to form molecules. For instance, carbon typically has a valency of four, allowing it to form four bonds, while chlorine has a valency of one.
Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified) Concept 1
Common Chemical Notation
Chemical notation is a system of symbols used to represent chemical substances and their interactions. It includes the use of subscripts for the number of atoms and prefixes for molecular structures. Familiarity with this notation helps in interpreting and writing chemical formulas accurately, which is essential for identifying the correct formulas for the given molecules.
Scientific Notation
