Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Molecular Formulas A molecular formula represents the number and types of atoms in a molecule. It is expressed using chemical symbols and subscripts, indicating how many of each atom are present. For example, in CH₂Cl₂, 'C' stands for carbon, 'H' for hydrogen, and 'Cl' for chlorine, with subscripts showing the quantity of each atom. Recommended video: Guided course 02:08 02:08 Molecular Formula

Valency and Bonding Valency refers to the ability of an atom to bond with other atoms, determined by the number of electrons in its outer shell. Understanding valency is crucial for predicting how atoms combine to form molecules. For instance, carbon typically has a valency of four, allowing it to form four bonds, while chlorine has a valency of one. Recommended video: Guided course 01:55 01:55 Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified) Concept 1