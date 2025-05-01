Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
10. Chemical Bonding
Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds
Problem 154
Textbook Question
Identify the errors in each of the following Lewis structures and draw the correct formula(6.6)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the total number of valence electrons for each atom in the molecule: Carbon (C) has 4, Oxygen (O) has 6, Nitrogen (N) has 5, and each Hydrogen (H) has 1.
Calculate the total number of valence electrons in the molecule: 4 (C) + 6 (O) + 5 (N) + 4*1 (H) = 19 valence electrons.
Check the octet rule for each atom: Carbon and Nitrogen should have 8 electrons around them, while Oxygen should also have 8 electrons. Hydrogen should have 2 electrons.
Identify the errors in the structure: The structure shows a total of 20 electrons, which is incorrect. Additionally, the octet rule is not satisfied for Carbon and Nitrogen.
Redraw the Lewis structure ensuring the correct number of valence electrons and satisfying the octet rule for Carbon, Oxygen, and Nitrogen.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Lewis Structures
Lewis structures are diagrams that represent the bonding between atoms in a molecule and the lone pairs of electrons that may exist. They use dots to represent valence electrons and lines to represent bonds between atoms. Understanding how to draw and interpret Lewis structures is crucial for visualizing molecular geometry and predicting reactivity.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:11
Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified) Concept 1
Formal Charge
Formal charge is a concept used to determine the distribution of electrons in a molecule. It is calculated by taking the number of valence electrons in an atom, subtracting the number of non-bonding electrons, and half the number of bonding electrons. A correct Lewis structure minimizes formal charges across the molecule, leading to a more stable configuration.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:52
Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges Example 1
Octet Rule
The octet rule states that atoms tend to form bonds in such a way that they each have eight electrons in their valence shell, achieving a stable electron configuration similar to that of noble gases. This rule is fundamental in predicting how atoms will bond and interact in a molecule, particularly for main group elements.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:59
Ions and the Octet Rule Concept 1
