Lewis Structures Lewis structures are diagrams that represent the bonding between atoms in a molecule and the lone pairs of electrons that may exist. They use dots to represent valence electrons and lines to represent bonds between atoms. Understanding how to draw and interpret Lewis structures is crucial for visualizing molecular geometry and predicting reactivity. Recommended video: Guided course 03:11 03:11 Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified) Concept 1

Formal Charge Formal charge is a concept used to determine the distribution of electrons in a molecule. It is calculated by taking the number of valence electrons in an atom, subtracting the number of non-bonding electrons, and half the number of bonding electrons. A correct Lewis structure minimizes formal charges across the molecule, leading to a more stable configuration. Recommended video: Guided course 01:52 01:52 Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges Example 1