Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Lewis Structures Lewis structures are diagrams that represent the bonding between atoms in a molecule and the lone pairs of electrons that may exist. They use dots to represent valence electrons and lines to indicate bonds between atoms. Understanding how to draw and interpret Lewis structures is essential for visualizing molecular geometry and predicting the behavior of molecules in chemical reactions. Recommended video: Guided course 03:11 03:11 Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified) Concept 1

Valence Electrons Valence electrons are the outermost electrons of an atom and are crucial in determining how atoms bond with each other. The number of valence electrons influences an atom's reactivity and the types of bonds it can form. In Lewis structures, accurately accounting for valence electrons is vital for ensuring that the structure adheres to the octet rule, where atoms seek to have eight electrons in their outer shell. Recommended video: Guided course 01:55 01:55 Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified) Concept 1