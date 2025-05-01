Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Molar Mass Molar mass is the mass of one mole of a substance, typically expressed in grams per mole (g/mol). It is calculated by summing the atomic masses of all the atoms in a chemical formula. For example, in C₃H₆O₃, the molar mass is determined by adding the masses of three carbon (C), six hydrogen (H), and three oxygen (O) atoms.

Atomic Mass Atomic mass is the weighted average mass of an element's isotopes, measured in atomic mass units (amu). Each element has a specific atomic mass that can be found on the periodic table. For calculating molar mass, the atomic masses of carbon (approximately 12.01 amu), hydrogen (approximately 1.01 amu), and oxygen (approximately 16.00 amu) are used to find the total mass of the compound.