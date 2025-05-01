Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Molecular Formula The molecular formula of a compound indicates the types and numbers of atoms present in a molecule. For Lovastatin, the molecular formula is C20H30O5, which means it contains 20 carbon atoms, 30 hydrogen atoms, and 5 oxygen atoms. Understanding the molecular formula is essential for calculating the molar mass and for grasping the compound's chemical structure. Recommended video: Guided course 02:08 02:08 Molecular Formula

Molar Mass Molar mass is the mass of one mole of a substance, typically expressed in grams per mole (g/mol). It is calculated by summing the atomic masses of all atoms in the molecular formula. For Lovastatin, the molar mass can be determined by multiplying the number of each type of atom by its respective atomic mass and adding these values together, providing insight into the compound's weight and its behavior in chemical reactions. Recommended video: Guided course 01:10 01:10 Calculating Molar Mass