Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
11 Gases
The Ideal Gas Law Applications
Problem 66
Textbook Question
Indicate which diagram (1, 2, or 3) represents the volume of the gas sample in a flexible container when each of the following changes (a to d) takes place: (8.2, 8.3)d. Doubling the atmospheric pressure and doubling the Kelvintemperature.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the initial conditions of the gas sample: initial pressure (P1), initial temperature (T1), and initial volume (V1).
Apply the combined gas law: \( \frac{P1 \times V1}{T1} = \frac{P2 \times V2}{T2} \), where P2 is the doubled pressure and T2 is the doubled temperature.
Substitute the known values into the equation: \( \frac{P1 \times V1}{T1} = \frac{2P1 \times V2}{2T1} \).
Simplify the equation: \( \frac{P1 \times V1}{T1} = \frac{P1 \times V2}{T1} \).
Conclude that V2 = V1, meaning the volume remains unchanged, so the diagram representing the unchanged volume is the correct one.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Gas Laws
Gas laws describe the behavior of gases in relation to pressure, volume, and temperature. Key laws include Boyle's Law, which states that pressure and volume are inversely related at constant temperature, and Charles's Law, which states that volume is directly proportional to temperature at constant pressure. Understanding these relationships is crucial for predicting how a gas will respond to changes in its environment.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:43
Chemistry Gas Laws: Combined Gas Law
Ideal Gas Behavior
The ideal gas law combines several gas laws into a single equation (PV=nRT) that relates pressure (P), volume (V), number of moles (n), the ideal gas constant (R), and temperature (T). While real gases deviate from this behavior under high pressure or low temperature, the ideal gas law provides a useful approximation for many conditions, allowing for predictions about gas behavior when variables change.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:15
The Ideal Gas Law
Kinetic Molecular Theory
Kinetic Molecular Theory explains the behavior of gases at a molecular level, positing that gas particles are in constant, random motion and that their collisions with container walls create pressure. This theory helps to understand how changes in temperature (which affects particle speed) and pressure (which affects particle collisions) influence the volume of a gas in a flexible container, such as a balloon.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:19
Kinetic Molecular Theory
