Gas Laws Gas laws describe the behavior of gases in relation to pressure, volume, and temperature. Key laws include Boyle's Law, which states that pressure and volume are inversely related at constant temperature, and Charles's Law, which states that volume is directly proportional to temperature at constant pressure. Understanding these relationships is crucial for predicting how a gas will respond to changes in its environment. Recommended video: Guided course 01:43 01:43 Chemistry Gas Laws: Combined Gas Law

Ideal Gas Behavior The ideal gas law combines several gas laws into a single equation (PV=nRT) that relates pressure (P), volume (V), number of moles (n), the ideal gas constant (R), and temperature (T). While real gases deviate from this behavior under high pressure or low temperature, the ideal gas law provides a useful approximation for many conditions, allowing for predictions about gas behavior when variables change. Recommended video: Guided course 01:15 01:15 The Ideal Gas Law