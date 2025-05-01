Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Gas Pressure Gas pressure is the force exerted by gas particles colliding with the walls of their container. It is influenced by the number of particles, their speed, and the volume of the container. Higher temperatures increase the kinetic energy of gas molecules, leading to more frequent and forceful collisions, which results in higher pressure. Recommended video: Guided course 01:15 01:15 Pressure Units

Kinetic Molecular Theory The Kinetic Molecular Theory explains the behavior of gases in terms of particle motion. It posits that gas particles are in constant, random motion and that their kinetic energy is directly proportional to the temperature of the gas. This theory helps to understand how changes in temperature and volume affect gas pressure. Recommended video: Guided course 01:19 01:19 Kinetic Molecular Theory