Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
11 Gases
The Ideal Gas Law Applications
Problem 65
Textbook Question
At 100 °C, which of the following diagrams (1, 2, or 3) represents a gas sample that exerts the: (8.1)b. highest pressure??
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that pressure is related to the number of gas particles and the volume they occupy.
Recall that at a constant temperature, pressure is directly proportional to the number of gas particles in a given volume (according to the ideal gas law, PV = nRT).
Examine each diagram to determine which one has the greatest number of gas particles in the same volume.
Identify the diagram with the highest density of gas particles, as this will exert the highest pressure.
Conclude that the diagram with the most particles in the smallest space represents the gas sample with the highest pressure.
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Gas Pressure
Gas pressure is the force exerted by gas particles colliding with the walls of their container. It is influenced by the number of particles, their speed, and the volume of the container. Higher temperatures increase the kinetic energy of gas molecules, leading to more frequent and forceful collisions, which results in higher pressure.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:15
Pressure Units
Kinetic Molecular Theory
The Kinetic Molecular Theory explains the behavior of gases in terms of particle motion. It posits that gas particles are in constant, random motion and that their kinetic energy is directly proportional to the temperature of the gas. This theory helps to understand how changes in temperature and volume affect gas pressure.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:19
Kinetic Molecular Theory
Ideal Gas Law
The Ideal Gas Law, represented as PV = nRT, relates pressure (P), volume (V), number of moles (n), the ideal gas constant (R), and temperature (T). This equation allows for the calculation of one variable when the others are known, providing a framework for understanding how gases behave under different conditions, including pressure at a given temperature.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:15
The Ideal Gas Law
Watch next
Master The Ideal Gas Law Applications with a bite sized video explanation from JulesStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice