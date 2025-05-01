Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces
Intermolecular Forces (Simplified)
Problem 92
Textbook Question
Ammonia, NH₃, is very soluble in water (51.8 g/L at 20 °C and 760 mmHg).Show how NH₃ can hydrogen bond to water.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the hydrogen bonding capability of ammonia (NH₃). Ammonia has a nitrogen atom bonded to three hydrogen atoms. The nitrogen atom has a lone pair of electrons, which can act as a hydrogen bond acceptor.
Identify the hydrogen bonding capability of water (H₂O). Water has an oxygen atom bonded to two hydrogen atoms. The oxygen atom has two lone pairs of electrons, which can act as hydrogen bond acceptors, and the hydrogen atoms can act as hydrogen bond donors.
Understand that hydrogen bonding occurs when a hydrogen atom, which is covalently bonded to a highly electronegative atom (like nitrogen or oxygen), interacts with a lone pair of electrons on another electronegative atom.
Visualize the interaction: In the case of NH₃ and H₂O, the hydrogen atoms of NH₃ can form hydrogen bonds with the lone pairs on the oxygen atom of H₂O. Similarly, the hydrogen atoms of H₂O can form hydrogen bonds with the lone pair on the nitrogen atom of NH₃.
Draw a diagram to represent the hydrogen bonding: Show NH₃ and H₂O molecules with dashed lines indicating hydrogen bonds between the hydrogen atoms of one molecule and the lone pairs of the other.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Hydrogen Bonding
Hydrogen bonding is a type of intermolecular force that occurs when a hydrogen atom covalently bonded to a highly electronegative atom, such as nitrogen or oxygen, experiences an attraction to another electronegative atom. In the case of ammonia (NH₃), the nitrogen atom has a partial negative charge, while the hydrogen atoms have partial positive charges, allowing NH₃ to form hydrogen bonds with water molecules.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:10
Covalent Bonds Concept 1
Polarity of Molecules
Polarity refers to the distribution of electrical charge over the atoms in a molecule. Water (H₂O) is a polar molecule due to its bent shape and the significant electronegativity difference between oxygen and hydrogen, leading to a partial negative charge on the oxygen and partial positive charges on the hydrogens. Ammonia is also polar, which allows it to interact favorably with water through hydrogen bonding.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:34
Molecular Polarity (Simplified) Concept 1
Solubility and Intermolecular Forces
Solubility is the ability of a substance to dissolve in a solvent, which is influenced by the types of intermolecular forces present. The strong hydrogen bonds between water and ammonia facilitate the dissolution of NH₃ in water, as the polar nature of both substances allows them to interact effectively, leading to a high solubility of ammonia in water.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:15
Solubility and Intermolecular Forces Example 3
