Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hydrogen Bonding Hydrogen bonding is a type of intermolecular force that occurs when a hydrogen atom covalently bonded to a highly electronegative atom, such as nitrogen or oxygen, experiences an attraction to another electronegative atom. In the case of ammonia (NH₃), the nitrogen atom has a partial negative charge, while the hydrogen atoms have partial positive charges, allowing NH₃ to form hydrogen bonds with water molecules. Recommended video: Guided course 01:10 01:10 Covalent Bonds Concept 1

Polarity of Molecules Polarity refers to the distribution of electrical charge over the atoms in a molecule. Water (H₂O) is a polar molecule due to its bent shape and the significant electronegativity difference between oxygen and hydrogen, leading to a partial negative charge on the oxygen and partial positive charges on the hydrogens. Ammonia is also polar, which allows it to interact favorably with water through hydrogen bonding. Recommended video: Guided course 01:34 01:34 Molecular Polarity (Simplified) Concept 1