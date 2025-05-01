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Multiple Choice
How does a molecule differ from an atom?
A
An atom is larger than a molecule because molecules fit inside atoms.
B
An atom contains only protons and neutrons, while a molecule contains only electrons.
C
An atom is always made of two or more elements, while a molecule is always a single element.
D
An atom is a single basic unit of an element, while a molecule consists of two or more atoms chemically bonded together.
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of an atom. An atom is the smallest unit of an element that retains the chemical properties of that element. It consists of a nucleus containing protons and neutrons, surrounded by electrons.
Step 2: Understand the definition of a molecule. A molecule is formed when two or more atoms chemically bond together. These atoms can be of the same element or different elements.
Step 3: Compare the two concepts. An atom is a single unit, while a molecule is a group of atoms bonded together.
Step 4: Clarify common misconceptions. For example, molecules do not fit inside atoms; rather, atoms combine to form molecules. Also, atoms contain electrons, protons, and neutrons, not just protons and neutrons.
Step 5: Summarize the key difference: An atom is a single basic unit of an element, whereas a molecule consists of two or more atoms chemically bonded together.
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