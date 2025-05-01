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Multiple Choice
In the simplified atomic model, where are electrons located in an atom?
A
In the neutron cloud immediately adjacent to protons
B
Inside the nucleus together with protons and neutrons
C
Uniformly distributed throughout the entire volume of the nucleus
D
In the electron cloud (energy levels/orbitals) surrounding the nucleus
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the basic structure of an atom: it consists of a nucleus at the center, which contains protons and neutrons, and electrons that are found outside the nucleus.
Recall that electrons are not located inside the nucleus; instead, they occupy regions around the nucleus called electron clouds or orbitals, which represent areas where electrons are most likely to be found.
Recognize that the term 'electron cloud' refers to the probabilistic distribution of electrons in energy levels or shells surrounding the nucleus, rather than fixed paths.
Eliminate incorrect options: electrons are not in the neutron cloud, not inside the nucleus, and not uniformly distributed throughout the nucleus volume.
Conclude that electrons are located in the electron cloud (energy levels/orbitals) surrounding the nucleus, which is the correct description in the simplified atomic model.
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