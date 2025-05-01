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Multiple Choice
In the simplified valence-electron model for main-group elements, how many valence electrons does a calcium (Ca) atom have?
A
6
B
2
C
8
D
1
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the position of calcium (Ca) in the periodic table. Calcium is an alkaline earth metal located in Group 2 of the main-group elements.
Recall that the group number for main-group elements corresponds to the number of valence electrons for that element. For example, elements in Group 1 have 1 valence electron, Group 2 have 2 valence electrons, and so on.
Since calcium is in Group 2, it has 2 valence electrons in its outermost shell.
Understand that valence electrons are the electrons in the highest energy level (shell) of an atom and are important because they determine the chemical properties and bonding behavior of the element.
Therefore, the simplified valence-electron model tells us that calcium has 2 valence electrons.
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