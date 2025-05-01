Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
7. Chemical Reactions
Molecular Equations
Problem 75
Textbook Question
Many pharmaceuticals are marketed with the designation 'HCl' appended to the name of the drug. What does the 'HCl' mean? What type of reaction would be involved in converting a drug to the HCl form? What are the advantages of this form of the drug?
Verified step by step guidance
1
The 'HCl' designation indicates that the drug is in the form of a hydrochloride salt, which is formed by reacting the drug with hydrochloric acid (HCl).
To convert a drug to its hydrochloride form, an acid-base reaction occurs where the drug, typically a weak base, reacts with hydrochloric acid to form the hydrochloride salt.
The general reaction can be represented as: Base (drug) + HCl → Base-HCl (hydrochloride salt).
One advantage of converting a drug to its hydrochloride form is increased solubility in water, which can enhance the drug's absorption in the body.
Another advantage is improved stability and shelf-life of the drug, as the hydrochloride form can be less prone to degradation compared to the free base form.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Hydrochloric Acid (HCl)
HCl, or hydrochloric acid, is a strong acid formed when hydrogen chloride gas dissolves in water. In pharmaceuticals, the 'HCl' designation indicates that the drug is in its hydrochloride salt form, which enhances its solubility and stability. This form is often used to improve the drug's absorption in the body, making it more effective.
Salt Formation Reaction
The conversion of a drug to its HCl form typically involves an acid-base reaction, where the drug (often a base) reacts with hydrochloric acid. This reaction results in the formation of a salt, which can alter the drug's physical properties, such as solubility and stability, thereby improving its pharmacokinetic profile.
Advantages of Hydrochloride Salts
Using hydrochloride salts in pharmaceuticals offers several advantages, including increased solubility in water, which facilitates better absorption in the gastrointestinal tract. Additionally, these salts can enhance the stability of the drug, prolong shelf life, and reduce the likelihood of degradation, ultimately leading to improved efficacy and patient compliance.
