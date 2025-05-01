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Multiple Choice
In introductory chemistry, what is the accepted mass of a proton (rest mass) in kilograms?
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the problem asks for the accepted rest mass of a proton in kilograms, which is a fundamental constant in chemistry and physics.
Recall that the proton's rest mass is a well-established value used in many calculations involving atomic and subatomic particles.
Compare the given options by their order of magnitude and typical values known from scientific references: the proton mass is approximately on the order of 10^{-27} kilograms.
Identify that the proton mass is close to 1.673 × 10^{-27} kg, which is the commonly accepted value in scientific literature.
Note that other values given, such as 1.660 × 10^{-27} kg (mass of atomic mass unit), 1.675 × 10^{-24} kg (too large), and 9.109 × 10^{-31} kg (electron mass), are different constants and not the proton mass.
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