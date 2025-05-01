Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Kinetic-Molecular Theory The kinetic-molecular theory describes the behavior of gases in terms of particles in constant motion. It posits that gas particles are in rapid, random motion and that their collisions with the walls of a container create pressure. This theory helps explain how temperature, volume, and pressure are interrelated in gases. Recommended video: Guided course 01:19 01:19 Kinetic Molecular Theory

Temperature and Kinetic Energy Temperature is a measure of the average kinetic energy of gas particles. When the temperature of a gas increases, the kinetic energy of its particles also increases, causing them to move faster. This increased motion results in more frequent and forceful collisions with the walls of the container, leading to an increase in pressure. Recommended video: Guided course 03:10 03:10 Kinetic Molecular Theory