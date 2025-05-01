Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ionic Charge Ionic charge refers to the electrical charge that an ion carries, which is determined by the loss or gain of electrons. In the case of P³⁻, the negative three charge indicates that the phosphorus atom has gained three electrons, resulting in a net negative charge. Understanding ionic charge is essential for naming ions and predicting their behavior in chemical reactions.

Naming Ions The naming of ions follows specific conventions in chemistry. Cations (positively charged ions) are typically named after the element, while anions (negatively charged ions) often have their names modified to end in '-ide.' For example, the ion P³⁻ is named phosphide, reflecting its origin from phosphorus and its negative charge.