Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
4. Atoms and Elements
Periodic Table: Group Names
Problem 7
Textbook Question
Identify the group or period number described by each of the following:a. contains C, N, and O
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the periodic table structure. The periodic table is organized into groups (vertical columns) and periods (horizontal rows).
Step 2: Identify the elements mentioned in the problem: C (Carbon), N (Nitrogen), and O (Oxygen).
Step 3: Locate these elements on the periodic table. Carbon (C) is in group 14, Nitrogen (N) is in group 15, and Oxygen (O) is in group 16.
Step 4: Determine the common feature among these elements. They are all in the same period, which is period 2.
Step 5: Conclude that the elements C, N, and O are all located in period 2 of the periodic table.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Periodic Table Groups and Periods
The periodic table is organized into rows called periods and columns called groups. Each group contains elements with similar chemical properties due to their similar valence electron configurations. Periods indicate the number of electron shells an atom has. Understanding this organization helps identify the relationships between elements.
Recommended video:
Group 14 (Carbon Group)
Group 14 of the periodic table includes carbon (C), silicon (Si), germanium (Ge), tin (Sn), lead (Pb), and flerovium (Fl). This group is characterized by having four valence electrons, allowing for diverse bonding capabilities. Carbon, in particular, is essential for organic chemistry and life, while nitrogen (N) and oxygen (O) are found in Group 15 and Group 16, respectively.
Recommended video:
Chemical Properties of Nonmetals
Carbon, nitrogen, and oxygen are nonmetals that exhibit distinct chemical properties. Nonmetals typically have high electronegativities and ionization energies, and they tend to gain electrons during chemical reactions. These elements are crucial in forming covalent bonds and are fundamental to biological molecules, such as proteins and nucleic acids.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:17
Chemical Properties Example 1
Master Periodic Table: Group Names with a bite sized video explanation from Jules
