4. Atoms and Elements
Periodic Table: Group Names
Problem 5
Textbook Question
Locate aluminum in the periodic table and give its group number and period number.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the element 'aluminum' on the periodic table by its chemical symbol 'Al'.
Locate the position of aluminum in the periodic table by finding its atomic number, which is 13.
Determine the group number by identifying the vertical column in which aluminum is located. Aluminum is in group 13.
Determine the period number by identifying the horizontal row in which aluminum is located. Aluminum is in period 3.
Summarize the findings: Aluminum is located in group 13 and period 3 of the periodic table.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Periodic Table Structure
The periodic table is organized into rows called periods and columns known as groups. Each element's position reflects its atomic number and properties. Elements in the same group share similar chemical behaviors, while periods indicate the number of electron shells.
Group Number
The group number of an element indicates its column in the periodic table, which corresponds to the number of valence electrons in its outer shell. For example, elements in Group 13, like aluminum, have three valence electrons, influencing their reactivity and bonding characteristics.
Period Number
The period number of an element represents the row in which it is located on the periodic table, indicating the number of electron shells surrounding the nucleus. For aluminum, which is in Period 3, this means it has three electron shells, affecting its size and energy levels.
