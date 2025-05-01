Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Periodic Table Structure The periodic table is organized into rows called periods and columns known as groups. Each element's position reflects its atomic number and properties. Elements in the same group share similar chemical behaviors, while periods indicate the number of electron shells. Recommended video: Guided course 02:40 02:40 Periodic Table: Classifications

Group Number The group number of an element indicates its column in the periodic table, which corresponds to the number of valence electrons in its outer shell. For example, elements in Group 13, like aluminum, have three valence electrons, influencing their reactivity and bonding characteristics. Recommended video: Guided course 03:13 03:13 Calculate Oxidation Numbers