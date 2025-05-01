Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
14. Acids and Bases
Acid-Base Reactions
Problem 23
Textbook Question
Show how ethylamine (C₂H₅NH₂) reacts with hydrochloric acid to form an ethylammonium salt.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the reactants: ethylamine (C₂H₅NH₂) and hydrochloric acid (HCl).
Recognize that ethylamine is a weak base and hydrochloric acid is a strong acid.
Understand that the reaction involves the transfer of a proton (H⁺) from HCl to the nitrogen atom in ethylamine.
Write the chemical equation: C₂H₅NH₂ + HCl → C₂H₅NH₃⁺ + Cl⁻.
Recognize that the product is an ethylammonium ion (C₂H₅NH₃⁺) paired with a chloride ion (Cl⁻), forming an ethylammonium chloride salt.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Acid-Base Reaction
An acid-base reaction involves the transfer of protons (H⁺ ions) between reactants. In this case, hydrochloric acid (HCl) acts as the acid, donating a proton to ethylamine (C₂H₅NH₂), which acts as a base. This reaction results in the formation of an ethylammonium ion (C₂H₅NH₃⁺) and chloride ion (Cl⁻), illustrating the fundamental principles of acid-base chemistry.
Formation of Salts
Salts are ionic compounds formed from the neutralization reaction between an acid and a base. When ethylamine reacts with hydrochloric acid, the ethylammonium ion combines with the chloride ion to form ethylammonium chloride (C₂H₅NH₃Cl). This process is a key concept in understanding how acids and bases interact to create new compounds.
Structural Representation of Molecules
Understanding the structural representation of molecules is crucial for visualizing chemical reactions. The image provided illustrates the molecular structures of ethylamine and hydrochloric acid, as well as the resulting ethylammonium salt. Recognizing how atoms are arranged and how bonds are formed or broken during a reaction helps in predicting the products and understanding the reaction mechanism.
