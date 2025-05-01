Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Acid-Base Reaction An acid-base reaction involves the transfer of protons (H⁺ ions) between reactants. In this case, hydrochloric acid (HCl) acts as the acid, donating a proton to ethylamine (C₂H₅NH₂), which acts as a base. This reaction results in the formation of an ethylammonium ion (C₂H₅NH₃⁺) and chloride ion (Cl⁻), illustrating the fundamental principles of acid-base chemistry.

Formation of Salts Salts are ionic compounds formed from the neutralization reaction between an acid and a base. When ethylamine reacts with hydrochloric acid, the ethylammonium ion combines with the chloride ion to form ethylammonium chloride (C₂H₅NH₃Cl). This process is a key concept in understanding how acids and bases interact to create new compounds.