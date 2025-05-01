Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
14. Acids and Bases
Acid-Base Reactions
Problem 110
Textbook Question
Research the composition of 'smelling salts'—a product that is used to rouse people who have lost consciousness.What are the chemical reactions that generate the 'active' component?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Smelling salts typically contain ammonium carbonate ((NH_4)_2CO_3) as the active ingredient.
When smelling salts are exposed to air, they decompose to release ammonia (NH_3), carbon dioxide (CO_2), and water (H_2O).
The chemical reaction for the decomposition of ammonium carbonate is: (NH_4)_2CO_3 \rightarrow 2NH_3 + CO_2 + H_2O.
The released ammonia gas is the 'active' component that stimulates the nasal and respiratory membranes, causing the person to regain consciousness.
This reaction is an example of a decomposition reaction, where a single compound breaks down into two or more simpler substances.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Ammonium Carbonate
Smelling salts primarily contain ammonium carbonate, a compound that releases ammonia gas when it decomposes. This decomposition occurs when ammonium carbonate is heated or reacts with moisture, producing ammonia, carbon dioxide, and water. The strong odor of ammonia stimulates the respiratory system, helping to revive someone who has fainted.
Chemical Decomposition Reaction
The process of generating the active component in smelling salts involves a chemical decomposition reaction. In this type of reaction, a single compound breaks down into two or more simpler substances. For ammonium carbonate, the reaction can be represented as: (NH4)2CO3 → 2NH3 + CO2 + H2O, illustrating how heat or moisture can trigger the release of ammonia.
Respiratory Stimulation
The active component of smelling salts, ammonia, acts as a respiratory stimulant. When inhaled, ammonia irritates the mucous membranes in the nose and lungs, leading to an involuntary inhalation reflex. This reaction increases alertness and can help restore consciousness in individuals who have fainted or are feeling lightheaded.
