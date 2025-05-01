Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ammonium Carbonate Smelling salts primarily contain ammonium carbonate, a compound that releases ammonia gas when it decomposes. This decomposition occurs when ammonium carbonate is heated or reacts with moisture, producing ammonia, carbon dioxide, and water. The strong odor of ammonia stimulates the respiratory system, helping to revive someone who has fainted.

Chemical Decomposition Reaction The process of generating the active component in smelling salts involves a chemical decomposition reaction. In this type of reaction, a single compound breaks down into two or more simpler substances. For ammonium carbonate, the reaction can be represented as: (NH4)2CO3 → 2NH3 + CO2 + H2O, illustrating how heat or moisture can trigger the release of ammonia.