4. Atoms and Elements
Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges
Consider an ion with the symbol X²⁺ formed from a representative element. (6.1, 6.2, 6.3)c. If X is in Period 3, what is the element?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the charge of the ion, which is X²⁺, indicating that the element has lost 2 electrons.
Determine the group of the periodic table where elements typically form 2+ ions. These are usually found in Group 2 (alkaline earth metals) or Group 16 (chalcogens) when they lose electrons.
Since the element is in Period 3, list the elements in Period 3: Na, Mg, Al, Si, P, S, Cl, Ar.
Identify which of these elements typically forms a 2+ ion. In Period 3, magnesium (Mg) is the element that forms a 2+ ion by losing its two valence electrons.
Conclude that the element X in Period 3 that forms a X²⁺ ion is magnesium (Mg).
Ionic Charge
Ionic charge refers to the electrical charge that an atom or molecule carries due to the loss or gain of electrons. In this case, X²⁺ indicates that the element has lost two electrons, resulting in a positive charge. Understanding ionic charges is crucial for identifying elements and predicting their behavior in chemical reactions.
Ionic Bonding Concept 1
Periodic Table and Periods
The periodic table organizes elements based on their atomic number and properties. Each horizontal row is called a period, and elements in the same period share similar energy levels. Knowing that X is in Period 3 helps narrow down the possible elements to those located in that specific row of the periodic table.
Periodic Table: Classifications
Representative Elements
Representative elements, also known as main group elements, are found in groups 1, 2, and 13-18 of the periodic table. These elements typically exhibit a wide range of chemical and physical properties. Identifying X as a representative element in Period 3 allows us to focus on elements like sodium, magnesium, and aluminum, which are likely candidates for forming the X²⁺ ion.
Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals
