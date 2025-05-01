Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ionic Charge Ionic charge refers to the electrical charge that an atom or molecule carries due to the loss or gain of electrons. In this case, X²⁺ indicates that the element has lost two electrons, resulting in a positive charge. Understanding ionic charges is crucial for identifying elements and predicting their behavior in chemical reactions.

Periodic Table and Periods The periodic table organizes elements based on their atomic number and properties. Each horizontal row is called a period, and elements in the same period share similar energy levels. Knowing that X is in Period 3 helps narrow down the possible elements to those located in that specific row of the periodic table.