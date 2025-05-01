Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ionic Charge Ionic charge refers to the electrical charge that an atom or molecule carries due to the loss or gain of electrons. In this case, Y³⁻ indicates that the element has gained three electrons, resulting in a negative charge. Understanding ionic charges is crucial for identifying elements and their behavior in chemical reactions. Recommended video: Guided course 02:33 02:33 Ionic Bonding Concept 1

Periodic Table The periodic table organizes elements based on their atomic number, electron configuration, and recurring chemical properties. Elements in the same period share the same number of electron shells. Knowing that Y is in Period 3 helps narrow down the possible elements to those with three electron shells, which include sodium, magnesium, aluminum, and others. Recommended video: Guided course 02:40 02:40 Periodic Table: Classifications