Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table
Ions and the Octet Rule
Problem 55
Textbook Question
Write the electron configurations of Co, Co^2+, and Co^3+.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the atomic number of cobalt (Co), which is 27, indicating it has 27 electrons in its neutral state.
Write the electron configuration for neutral Co by filling the orbitals in order of increasing energy: 1s, 2s, 2p, 3s, 3p, 4s, 3d.
For Co, distribute the 27 electrons: 1s^2 2s^2 2p^6 3s^2 3p^6 4s^2 3d^7.
To find the electron configuration of Co^2+, remove 2 electrons from the highest energy level, which is the 4s orbital, resulting in: 1s^2 2s^2 2p^6 3s^2 3p^6 3d^7.
For Co^3+, remove an additional electron from the 3d orbital, resulting in: 1s^2 2s^2 2p^6 3s^2 3p^6 3d^6.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Electron Configuration
Electron configuration describes the distribution of electrons in an atom's orbitals. It follows the Aufbau principle, which states that electrons fill the lowest energy orbitals first, and is represented using a notation that indicates the energy levels and sublevels occupied by electrons. Understanding this concept is crucial for determining how many electrons are present in an atom and how they are arranged.
The Electron Configuration: Condensed
Transition Metals
Transition metals, such as cobalt (Co), are elements found in the d-block of the periodic table. They are characterized by their ability to form variable oxidation states and complex ions due to the involvement of d electrons in bonding. This property is essential for understanding how cobalt can lose electrons to form Co^2+ and Co^3+ ions, affecting its electron configuration.
Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals
Oxidation States
Oxidation states indicate the degree of oxidation of an atom in a compound, reflecting the number of electrons lost or gained. For cobalt, the oxidation states of +2 and +3 correspond to the loss of two and three electrons, respectively. This change in oxidation state alters the electron configuration, as fewer electrons will occupy the orbitals, which is key to writing the configurations for Co, Co^2+, and Co^3+.
States of Matter Example 1
