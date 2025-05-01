Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electron Configuration Electron configuration describes the distribution of electrons in an atom's orbitals. It follows the Aufbau principle, which states that electrons fill the lowest energy orbitals first, and is represented using a notation that indicates the energy levels and sublevels occupied by electrons. Understanding this concept is crucial for determining how many electrons are present in an atom and how they are arranged.

Transition Metals Transition metals, such as cobalt (Co), are elements found in the d-block of the periodic table. They are characterized by their ability to form variable oxidation states and complex ions due to the involvement of d electrons in bonding. This property is essential for understanding how cobalt can lose electrons to form Co^2+ and Co^3+ ions, affecting its electron configuration.