Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reactivity of Alkali and Alkaline Earth Metals Group 1A (alkali metals) and Group 2A (alkaline earth metals) elements are highly reactive due to their electronic configurations. Alkali metals have one electron in their outermost shell, while alkaline earth metals have two. This makes them eager to lose electrons and form positive ions, allowing them to easily combine with nonmetals to create various compounds.

Noble Gas Stability Group 8A (noble gases) elements are characterized by their complete valence electron shells, which confer a high degree of stability. This stable configuration makes them largely unreactive and less likely to form compounds. As a result, noble gases do not readily participate in chemical reactions like the more reactive alkali and alkaline earth metals.