Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table
Ions and the Octet Rule
Problem 93
Textbook Question
c. Why are Group 1A (1) and Group 2A (2) elements found in many compounds, but not Group 8A (18) elements?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the periodic table groups: Group 1A (1) elements are known as alkali metals, Group 2A (2) elements are alkaline earth metals, and Group 8A (18) elements are noble gases.
Recognize the reactivity of Group 1A and 2A elements: These elements have one or two electrons in their outermost shell, respectively, making them highly reactive as they tend to lose these electrons to achieve a stable electron configuration.
Identify the stability of Group 8A elements: Noble gases have a complete valence shell, which makes them very stable and unreactive under normal conditions.
Explain why Group 1A and 2A elements form compounds: Due to their high reactivity, these elements readily form compounds by losing their outer electrons and forming ionic bonds with nonmetals.
Clarify why Group 8A elements do not form compounds: Their full valence shell means they have little tendency to gain or lose electrons, resulting in minimal chemical reactivity and few compounds.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Reactivity of Alkali and Alkaline Earth Metals
Group 1A (alkali metals) and Group 2A (alkaline earth metals) elements are highly reactive due to their electronic configurations. Alkali metals have one electron in their outermost shell, while alkaline earth metals have two. This makes them eager to lose electrons and form positive ions, allowing them to easily combine with nonmetals to create various compounds.
Guided course
00:35
Dipole Moment (Simplified) Example 1
Noble Gas Stability
Group 8A (noble gases) elements are characterized by their complete valence electron shells, which confer a high degree of stability. This stable configuration makes them largely unreactive and less likely to form compounds. As a result, noble gases do not readily participate in chemical reactions like the more reactive alkali and alkaline earth metals.
Guided course
00:47
Gas Stoichiometry
Ionic Bonding
The formation of compounds involving Group 1A and 2A elements typically occurs through ionic bonding, where these metals lose electrons to form cations. These cations then attract anions (negatively charged ions) to create stable ionic compounds. In contrast, noble gases do not form ions or compounds due to their lack of reactivity, further explaining their absence in compound formation.
Guided course
02:33
Ionic Bonding Concept 1
