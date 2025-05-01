Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
14. Acids and Bases
The pH Scale
Problem 43
Textbook Question
What is the difference between H⁺ and H₃O⁺?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that H⁺ is a hydrogen ion, which is essentially a proton. It is formed when a hydrogen atom loses its electron.
Recognize that H₃O⁺ is the hydronium ion, which is formed when a water molecule (H₂O) gains an H⁺ ion.
Visualize the process: when an acid dissolves in water, it donates an H⁺ ion to a water molecule, resulting in the formation of H₃O⁺.
Note that in aqueous solutions, free H⁺ ions do not exist independently; they are always associated with water molecules, forming H₃O⁺.
Remember that the presence of H₃O⁺ ions in a solution is what gives the solution its acidic properties.
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Proton (H⁺)
A proton, represented as H⁺, is a hydrogen atom that has lost its electron, resulting in a positively charged ion. It is a fundamental particle in chemistry, playing a crucial role in acid-base reactions and the formation of hydronium ions in aqueous solutions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:46
Acid and Base Strength Concept 4
Hydronium Ion (H₃O⁺)
The hydronium ion, denoted as H₃O⁺, forms when a proton (H⁺) associates with a water molecule (H₂O). This ion is significant in aqueous chemistry as it represents the actual form of protons in solution, influencing the acidity and pH of the solution.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:31
Polyatomic Ions
Acidity and pH
Acidity refers to the concentration of hydronium ions (H₃O⁺) in a solution, which determines its pH level. The pH scale ranges from 0 to 14, with lower values indicating higher acidity. Understanding the relationship between H⁺ and H₃O⁺ is essential for grasping how acids behave in water.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:32
pH of Strong Acids & Bases Concept 1
Watch next
Master The pH Scale Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from JulesStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice