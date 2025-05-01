Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ion Product of Water (K_w) K_w, or the ion product of water, is a constant that represents the equilibrium constant for the self-ionization of water. It quantifies the concentrations of hydrogen ions (H⁺) and hydroxide ions (OH⁻) in pure water at a given temperature. The self-ionization reaction can be expressed as 2 H₂O ⇌ H₃O⁺ + OH⁻.

Temperature Dependence of K_w The value of K_w is temperature-dependent, meaning it changes with variations in temperature. At 25 °C, K_w has a specific numerical value, which is 1.0 x 10⁻¹⁴. This value is crucial for understanding the behavior of acids and bases in aqueous solutions, as it helps determine the pH and the concentrations of H⁺ and OH⁻ ions.