Molecular Geometry Molecular geometry refers to the three-dimensional arrangement of atoms within a molecule. It is determined by the number of bonding pairs and lone pairs of electrons around the central atom, which influences the shape of the molecule. Common geometries include linear, trigonal planar, tetrahedral, and octahedral, each with distinct bond angles. Recommended video: Guided course 01:30 01:30 Molecular Geometry (Simplified) Concept 1

Polarity of Molecules Polarity in molecules arises from the distribution of electrical charge, which is influenced by the electronegativity of the atoms involved. A molecule is polar if it has a net dipole moment due to an uneven distribution of charge, often resulting from asymmetrical shapes or differences in electronegativity. Nonpolar molecules, on the other hand, have an even charge distribution. Recommended video: Guided course 01:34 01:34 Molecular Polarity (Simplified) Concept 1