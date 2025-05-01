Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
10. Chemical Bonding
Molecular Polarity (Simplified)
Problem 141
Textbook Question
Predict the shape and polarity of each of the following molecules, which have polar covalent bonds: (6.8, 6.9)a. A central atom with three identical bonded atoms and one lone pair.
Identify the central atom and its surrounding atoms. In this case, the central atom is bonded to three identical atoms and has one lone pair.
Determine the electron geometry using VSEPR theory. With three bonded atoms and one lone pair, the electron geometry is tetrahedral.
Determine the molecular shape by considering only the bonded atoms. With one lone pair, the shape is trigonal pyramidal.
Assess the symmetry of the molecule. A trigonal pyramidal shape is not symmetrical, which often leads to a polar molecule.
Consider the electronegativity of the atoms. Since the bonds are polar covalent, and the shape is asymmetrical, the molecule is likely polar.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
VSEPR Theory
Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion (VSEPR) Theory is a model used to predict the geometry of molecules based on the repulsion between electron pairs around a central atom. According to this theory, electron pairs, including lone pairs and bonding pairs, will arrange themselves to minimize repulsion, leading to specific molecular shapes. For a central atom with three identical bonded atoms and one lone pair, the predicted shape is trigonal pyramidal.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:22
Atomic Theory
Polarity of Molecules
Polarity in molecules arises from the distribution of electrical charge, which is influenced by the presence of polar covalent bonds and the molecular geometry. A molecule is polar if it has a net dipole moment, meaning that the charge distribution is uneven. In the case of a central atom with three identical bonded atoms and one lone pair, the asymmetrical shape leads to a polar molecule due to the unequal sharing of electrons.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:34
Molecular Polarity (Simplified) Concept 1
Lone Pairs and Molecular Shape
Lone pairs are pairs of valence electrons that are not involved in bonding and can significantly affect the shape of a molecule. They occupy space around the central atom and repel bonding pairs, altering the molecular geometry. In the scenario of three bonded atoms and one lone pair, the lone pair's presence distorts the shape from a symmetrical arrangement, resulting in a trigonal pyramidal structure that influences the molecule's overall polarity.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:40
Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified) Concept 2
