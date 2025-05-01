Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

VSEPR Theory Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion (VSEPR) Theory is a model used to predict the geometry of molecules based on the repulsion between electron pairs around a central atom. According to this theory, electron pairs, including lone pairs and bonding pairs, will arrange themselves to minimize repulsion, leading to specific molecular shapes. For a central atom with three identical bonded atoms and one lone pair, the predicted shape is trigonal pyramidal.

Polarity of Molecules Polarity in molecules arises from the distribution of electrical charge, which is influenced by the presence of polar covalent bonds and the molecular geometry. A molecule is polar if it has a net dipole moment, meaning that the charge distribution is uneven. In the case of a central atom with three identical bonded atoms and one lone pair, the asymmetrical shape leads to a polar molecule due to the unequal sharing of electrons.