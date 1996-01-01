Skip to main content
20. Lymphatic System
Lymphoid Organs and Tissues
Lymphoid Organs and Tissues
20. Lymphatic System
Lymphoid Organs and Tissues
8:54
Lymphatic Organs
Reticular connective tissue is found in all lymphoid organs and tissues.
Which of the following is NOT a part of the mucosa-associated lymphoid tissue (MALT)?
What tissue composes the stroma of most lymphoid organs?
