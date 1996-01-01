Skip to main content
22. Respiratory System
Pulmonary Ventilation
22. Respiratory System
5:15
IP: Pulmonary Ventilation
by Pearson
678
4
06:04
Alveolar Pressure and Pleural Pressure
by Nonstop Neuron
498
The transpulmonary pressure is the difference between the __________ and the __________ pressure.
648
2
Multiple Choice
What type of pressure keeps the air spaces in the lungs open?
559
1
Pulmonary Ventilation
4:54
4:08
BioFlix: Gas Exchange
by Pearson
1005
7
1
4:04
PreLab Video Model Lung
by Pearson
294
2
05:24
Basic Breathing Mechanics
by Dr Matt & Dr Mike
302
04:15
Mechanism of Breathing, Animation
by Alila Medical Media
527
08:53
Boyle's Law | Respiratory System
by Dr Matt & Dr Mike
474
During inspiration, air moves into the lungs because __________.
1161
1
5:15
5:15
