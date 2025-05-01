Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Beta Decay Beta decay is a type of radioactive decay in which an unstable atomic nucleus transforms into a more stable one by emitting a beta particle, which is an electron or a positron. In beta-minus decay, a neutron in the nucleus is converted into a proton, and an electron is emitted. This process helps to balance the ratio of neutrons to protons in the nucleus, leading to increased stability.

Weak Nuclear Force The weak nuclear force is one of the four fundamental forces of nature and is responsible for processes like beta decay. It governs the interactions that allow a neutron to change into a proton, facilitating the emission of an electron. This force operates at a very short range and is crucial for the stability of atomic nuclei, enabling transformations that alter the identity of elements.