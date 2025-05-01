Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
Beta Decay
Problem 36
Textbook Question
How can a nucleus emit an electron during β decay when there are no electrons present in the nucleus to begin with?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that β decay involves the transformation of a neutron into a proton, an electron (β particle), and an antineutrino.
Recognize that the electron emitted during β decay is not an orbital electron but is created during the decay process itself.
Recall that a neutron is composed of quarks, and during β decay, a down quark is converted into an up quark, resulting in the emission of a W- boson.
The W- boson quickly decays into an electron and an antineutrino, which are then emitted from the nucleus.
Conclude that the electron emitted in β decay is a product of the decay process, not an electron that was originally present in the nucleus.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Beta Decay
Beta decay is a type of radioactive decay in which an unstable atomic nucleus transforms into a more stable one by emitting a beta particle, which is an electron or a positron. In beta-minus decay, a neutron in the nucleus is converted into a proton, and an electron is emitted. This process helps to balance the ratio of neutrons to protons in the nucleus, leading to increased stability.
Weak Nuclear Force
The weak nuclear force is one of the four fundamental forces of nature and is responsible for processes like beta decay. It governs the interactions that allow a neutron to change into a proton, facilitating the emission of an electron. This force operates at a very short range and is crucial for the stability of atomic nuclei, enabling transformations that alter the identity of elements.
Quark Composition of Neutrons
Neutrons are subatomic particles composed of three quarks: two down quarks and one up quark. During beta decay, one of the down quarks in a neutron is transformed into an up quark, resulting in the neutron becoming a proton. This transformation is what allows the emission of an electron, as the process involves the conversion of quark types within the neutron.
