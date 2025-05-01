Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Isotopes Isotopes are variants of a particular chemical element that have the same number of protons but different numbers of neutrons. This difference in neutron count results in varying atomic masses. For example, carbon-12 and carbon-14 are isotopes of carbon, with 6 protons and 6 or 8 neutrons, respectively. Understanding isotopes is crucial in nuclear reactions, as they can change during decay processes.

Nuclear Decay Nuclear decay is the process by which an unstable atomic nucleus loses energy by emitting radiation. This can occur in various forms, including alpha decay, beta decay, and gamma decay. In beta decay, a neutron is transformed into a proton, resulting in an increase in atomic number while the mass number remains unchanged. Recognizing the type of decay helps in identifying the isotopes involved in the reaction.