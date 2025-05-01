Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry
Beta Decay
Problem 12
Textbook Question
A β-emitting radiation source gives 250 units of radiation at a distance of 4.0 m. At what distance does the radiation drop to one-tenth its original value?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the intensity of radiation follows the inverse square law, which states that intensity is inversely proportional to the square of the distance from the source.
Set up the equation using the inverse square law: \( I_1 \times d_1^2 = I_2 \times d_2^2 \), where \( I_1 \) is the initial intensity, \( d_1 \) is the initial distance, \( I_2 \) is the final intensity, and \( d_2 \) is the final distance.
Substitute the given values into the equation: \( 250 \times (4.0)^2 = (250/10) \times d_2^2 \).
Simplify the equation to solve for \( d_2^2 \).
Take the square root of both sides to find \( d_2 \), the distance at which the radiation intensity is one-tenth of its original value.
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Beta Radiation
Beta radiation consists of high-energy, high-speed electrons or positrons emitted by certain types of radioactive nuclei. Understanding beta radiation is crucial as it helps in analyzing how this type of radiation interacts with matter and how its intensity diminishes with distance.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:27
Types of Radiation Concept 2
Inverse Square Law
The inverse square law states that the intensity of radiation from a point source decreases with the square of the distance from the source. This principle is essential for calculating how radiation levels change as one moves away from the source, which is key to solving the given problem.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:43
Chemistry Gas Laws: Combined Gas Law
Half-Life and Decay
Half-life is the time required for half of the radioactive atoms in a sample to decay. While the question specifically asks for a drop to one-tenth of the original value, understanding half-life and decay processes is important for grasping how radiation levels decrease over time and distance.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:09
Radioactive Half-Life Concept 1