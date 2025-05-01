Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table
The Electron Configuration (Simplified)
Problem 30
Textbook Question
Use the following orbital-filling diagram to show the electron configuration for As:
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the atomic number of arsenic (As), which is 33, indicating it has 33 electrons.
Use the Aufbau principle to fill the orbitals in order of increasing energy: start with the 1s orbital, then 2s, 2p, 3s, 3p, 4s, 3d, and finally 4p.
Apply Hund's rule when filling the p and d orbitals: each orbital in a subshell gets one electron before any gets a second.
Write the electron configuration using the notation: 1s^2 2s^2 2p^6 3s^2 3p^6 4s^2 3d^10 4p^3.
Verify that the total number of electrons in the configuration equals 33, confirming the electron configuration is complete.
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Electron Configuration
Electron configuration describes the distribution of electrons in an atom's orbitals. It is represented using a notation that indicates the energy levels and sublevels occupied by electrons, following the Aufbau principle, Pauli exclusion principle, and Hund's rule. For arsenic (As), which has 33 electrons, the configuration reflects how these electrons fill the available orbitals in a specific order.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:08
The Electron Configuration: Condensed
Orbital Filling Diagram
An orbital filling diagram visually represents how electrons are distributed among the various atomic orbitals. It typically shows the order in which orbitals are filled based on their energy levels, helping to illustrate concepts like electron pairing and the maximum capacity of each orbital. Understanding this diagram is crucial for determining the correct electron configuration for elements like arsenic.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:37
Energy Diagrams Example 1
Periodic Table and Element Properties
The periodic table organizes elements based on their atomic number and electron configurations, which influence their chemical properties. Elements in the same group often exhibit similar behaviors due to their valence electron arrangements. For arsenic, located in group 15, its electron configuration plays a significant role in its reactivity and bonding characteristics, making it essential to understand when analyzing its electron configuration.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:35
Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified) Concept 1
Watch next
Master The Electron Configuration (Simplified) Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from JulesStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice