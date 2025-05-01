Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electron Configuration Electron configuration describes the distribution of electrons in an atom's orbitals. It is represented using a notation that indicates the energy levels and sublevels occupied by electrons, following the Aufbau principle, Pauli exclusion principle, and Hund's rule. For arsenic (As), which has 33 electrons, the configuration reflects how these electrons fill the available orbitals in a specific order.

Orbital Filling Diagram An orbital filling diagram visually represents how electrons are distributed among the various atomic orbitals. It typically shows the order in which orbitals are filled based on their energy levels, helping to illustrate concepts like electron pairing and the maximum capacity of each orbital. Understanding this diagram is crucial for determining the correct electron configuration for elements like arsenic.