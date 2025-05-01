Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electron Configuration Electron configuration describes the distribution of electrons in an atom's orbitals. It follows specific rules, such as the Aufbau principle, which states that electrons fill lower-energy orbitals before higher-energy ones. Understanding the correct order of filling and the maximum number of electrons each orbital can hold is essential for identifying errors in configurations. Recommended video: Guided course 01:08 01:08 The Electron Configuration: Condensed

Pauli Exclusion Principle The Pauli Exclusion Principle states that no two electrons in an atom can have the same set of four quantum numbers. This principle implies that an orbital can hold a maximum of two electrons, which must have opposite spins. Recognizing this principle helps in identifying configurations that incorrectly suggest more than two electrons in a single orbital. Recommended video: Guided course 09:34 09:34 The following is an endothermic reaction where Kc = 6.73 x 103.For each of the choices below predict in which direction the reaction will proceed