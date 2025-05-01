Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table
The Electron Configuration (Simplified)
Problem 70
Textbook Question
Use arrows to show electron pairing in the valence p subshell of a. Sulfurb. Brominec. Silicon
Verified step by step guidance
1
insert step 1: Identify the electron configuration for each element.
insert step 2: Determine the number of electrons in the valence p subshell for each element.
insert step 3: Use arrows to represent the electrons in the p subshell, following Hund's rule and the Pauli exclusion principle.
insert step 4: For sulfur (S), with an atomic number of 16, the electron configuration is [Ne] 3s^2 3p^4. The valence p subshell has 4 electrons.
insert step 5: For bromine (Br), with an atomic number of 35, the electron configuration is [Ar] 4s^2 3d^10 4p^5. The valence p subshell has 5 electrons. For silicon (Si), with an atomic number of 14, the electron configuration is [Ne] 3s^2 3p^2. The valence p subshell has 2 electrons.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Valence Electrons
Valence electrons are the outermost electrons of an atom and are crucial for determining how an element will react chemically. They are involved in forming bonds with other atoms. The number of valence electrons can be determined from an element's position in the periodic table, which helps predict its chemical behavior.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:55
Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified) Concept 1
Electron Configuration
Electron configuration describes the distribution of electrons in an atom's orbitals. For elements in the p-block, such as sulfur, bromine, and silicon, the p subshell can hold a maximum of six electrons. Understanding the electron configuration allows us to visualize how electrons are arranged and paired in the valence shell, which is essential for drawing accurate representations.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:08
The Electron Configuration: Condensed
Lewis Structures
Lewis structures are diagrams that represent the bonding between atoms and the lone pairs of electrons in a molecule. They use dots to represent valence electrons and lines for bonds. In the context of the question, Lewis structures will help illustrate the electron pairing in the p subshell for sulfur, bromine, and silicon, providing a clear visual representation of their valence electron arrangements.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:11
Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified) Concept 1
