Mass Mass is a measure of the amount of matter in an object, typically expressed in grams (g) in the metric system. In this context, the antacid tablet's mass indicates how much calcium carbonate it contains, which is crucial for understanding dosage and effectiveness in medical applications.

Calcium Carbonate Calcium carbonate (CaCO3) is a chemical compound commonly used in antacids to neutralize stomach acid. Understanding its chemical properties and how it reacts with acids is essential for comprehending its role in alleviating heartburn and indigestion.