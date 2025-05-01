Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mass Mass is a measure of the amount of matter in an object, typically expressed in kilograms (kg) or grams (g). In this context, the weight of the premature baby is given as 2.0 kg, indicating the total mass of the baby. Mass is a fundamental property in chemistry and physics, influencing how objects interact with forces and other materials. Recommended video: Guided course 00:38 00:38 Mass Percent Concept

Units of Measurement Units of measurement provide a standard way to quantify physical quantities. The kilogram (kg) is the SI (International System of Units) base unit for mass, which allows for consistent communication of measurements across scientific disciplines. Understanding units is crucial for interpreting data accurately and performing calculations in chemistry. Recommended video: Guided course 03:17 03:17 Measuring Radioactivity Concept 1