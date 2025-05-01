Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Atomic Structure Atoms are the basic units of matter, consisting of protons, neutrons, and electrons. The number of protons in an atom's nucleus defines its atomic number and determines the element's identity. For example, nitrogen (N) has 7 protons, while lithium (Li) has 3 protons, which is crucial for comparing their atomic properties.

Elemental Properties Each element has unique properties based on its atomic structure, including atomic number, mass, and reactivity. The atomic number directly influences an element's position in the periodic table and its chemical behavior. Understanding these properties helps in making accurate comparisons between different elements, such as nitrogen and lithium.