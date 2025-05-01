Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Atomic Structure An atom consists of three primary subatomic particles: protons, neutrons, and electrons. Protons are positively charged and reside in the nucleus, while neutrons are neutral and also found in the nucleus. Electrons are negatively charged and orbit the nucleus in electron shells. The number of protons defines the element, while the number of electrons in a neutral atom equals the number of protons. Recommended video: Guided course 05:22 05:22 Atomic Theory

Element Identification Each element is defined by its atomic number, which is the number of protons in its nucleus. For example, argon has an atomic number of 18, meaning it has 18 protons. This atomic number also indicates that a neutral atom of argon will have 18 electrons, balancing the positive charge of the protons with negative charges from the electrons. Recommended video: Guided course 01:14 01:14 Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified) Example 1