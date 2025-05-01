Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
4. Atoms and Elements
Subatomic Particles (Simplified)
Problem 22
Textbook Question
Is each of the following statements true or false?c. Neutrons repel each other.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the nature of neutrons: Neutrons are subatomic particles found in the nucleus of an atom. They are electrically neutral, meaning they have no charge.
Consider the forces acting within the nucleus: The nucleus contains protons and neutrons. Protons are positively charged and repel each other due to electrostatic forces, but neutrons do not have a charge.
Explore the role of the strong nuclear force: The strong nuclear force is a fundamental force that acts between nucleons (protons and neutrons) in the nucleus. It is attractive and much stronger than the electrostatic repulsion between protons.
Analyze the interaction between neutrons: Since neutrons are neutral, they do not experience electrostatic repulsion. Instead, they are held together with protons in the nucleus by the strong nuclear force.
Conclude the statement: Given that neutrons do not have a charge and are bound by the strong nuclear force, they do not repel each other.
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Neutrons and Nuclear Forces
Neutrons are neutral particles found in the nucleus of an atom. They do not carry an electric charge, which means they do not experience electromagnetic forces. Instead, they are held together in the nucleus by the strong nuclear force, which is a fundamental force that acts between nucleons (protons and neutrons) to overcome the repulsive forces between positively charged protons.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:59
Intermolecular Forces (Simplified) Concept 1
Electromagnetic Force
The electromagnetic force is one of the four fundamental forces of nature and is responsible for the interactions between charged particles. Since neutrons are electrically neutral, they do not repel or attract each other through electromagnetic interactions. This is crucial for understanding why neutrons can coexist in the nucleus without repelling one another.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:47
Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified) Concept 1
Strong Nuclear Force
The strong nuclear force is the force that binds protons and neutrons together in the atomic nucleus. It is much stronger than the electromagnetic force but operates over very short distances. This force is essential for the stability of atomic nuclei, allowing neutrons to exist alongside protons without repulsion, which is why the statement 'neutrons repel each other' is false.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:02
Strong Acid Strong Base Titrations (Simplified) Concept 1
Watch next
Master Subatomic Particles (Simplified) Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from JulesStart learning