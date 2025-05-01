Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Neutrons and Nuclear Forces Neutrons are neutral particles found in the nucleus of an atom. They do not carry an electric charge, which means they do not experience electromagnetic forces. Instead, they are held together in the nucleus by the strong nuclear force, which is a fundamental force that acts between nucleons (protons and neutrons) to overcome the repulsive forces between positively charged protons.

Electromagnetic Force The electromagnetic force is one of the four fundamental forces of nature and is responsible for the interactions between charged particles. Since neutrons are electrically neutral, they do not repel or attract each other through electromagnetic interactions. This is crucial for understanding why neutrons can coexist in the nucleus without repelling one another.